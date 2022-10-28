Eat, drink, and be scary! Here are the Terrebonne & Lafourche Halloween Night Details

Happy Halloween! Have you been wondering about details for trick or treating for Terrebonne and Lafourche? Look no further!

In Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will have an additional 90 deputies patrolling the streets to make sure that Halloween night is safe. Trick or treat in Terrebonne Parish will be Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “All available deputies from the Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Traffic Division, Narcotics, and Detectives, will be patrolling in neighborhoods and subdivisions, including those within the city limits of Houma. We will be working hand-in-hand with all state and local Public Safety partners to make sure everyone is safe and secure,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Sheriff Tim Soignet has confirmed that “Hayrides” will be allowed during Halloween within neighborhoods and communities, and not on major roadways or highways within the parish. All drivers are expected to follow all traffic laws, in addition to being licensed and sober drivers. Any issues that arise which become a danger to the public or community will be addressed by law enforcement officials.

More than 100 deputies will patrol the streets of Lafourche Parish neighborhoods beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31. This patrol will continue until 8:30 p.m. If you’re in the Thibodaux city limits, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced officers will patrol with their blue cruise lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and to be extremely vigilant as kids trick-or-treat. Trick-or-treating hours in Lafourche Parish are Monday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Halloween is supposed to be a fun night, however, safety is key. According to the Thibodaux Police Department, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Try to decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape. If your costume can include your child’s face being painted instead of a mask, do so. Masks can hinder a child’s sight.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet urges everyone to follow the following safety tips to ensure a safe and happy holiday event:

Children should never be allowed to go out alone on Halloween. A responsible adult should escort children while trick-or-treating and make sure to instruct children to not stray from their group!

Children should always use sidewalks, if available, for walking. As always, children should look both ways before crossing the street.

Never invite children into your home. Also, advise children they should never enter a stranger’s home and they should never accept a ride from strangers.

Children should never take shortcuts through backyards or alleys.

Please keep your pets inside your home or other safe places on Halloween night.

Realistic replica firearms should never be used.

Children should never eat any treats until they have been examined.

Have a safe and fa-boo-lous Halloween!