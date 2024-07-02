Empower your nonprofit at the Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference

The Bayou Community Foundation is excited to announce its annual one-day learning and networking conference, the Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference. Scheduled for Thursday, August 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Fletcher Technical Community College, this event promises a day full of valuable insights and practical tools for nonprofit professionals, board members, and volunteers.

Themed “Power Tools for Nonprofits,” this year’s conference aims to provide attendees with the knowledge and tools to enhance their organization’s efficiency and effectiveness. The conference will feature a range of general sessions and breakout presenters covering topics such as:

AI applications for nonprofits

Optimizing social media and digital communications

Managing nonprofit finance and budgets

Strengthening organizations and communities through inclusion

Early bird registration is open until July 10 and is $75 per person. Regular registration will be open from July 11 to August 5 and is $85 per person. The deadline to register is Monday, August 5 at 5:00 p.m.

Attendees can purchase tickets online with a credit card or by check. To register online, click here. For check payments, print the registration form here, email it to Kati@BayouCF.org, and mail it with payment to Bayou Community Foundation, 315 Barrow Street, Houma, LA 70360. Payment must be received by August 5 at 5:00 p.m. Please note that tickets are nonrefundable. Registration includes access to all sessions, breakfast, and lunch. For any questions, contact Kati at Kati@BayouCF.org or call (985) 219-0046.

This year’s conference is proudly sponsored by the Bayou Community Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits, and Fletcher Technical Community College.