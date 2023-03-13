Enjoy a Day in the Dirt with Thibodaux Service League

Join the Thibodaux Service League for their fun-filled family event featuring a truck a touch exhibit, backyard games, sand pits, and so much more! Taking place at the Chackbay Fairgrounds on Saturday March 25, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m, the event offers a chance to explore vehicles, play with other kids, and have fun. “Day in the Dirt is the perfect event for a child in your life that loves all things that move! The event features a touch a truck exhibit where kids can climb and get up close to the vehicles. We also have backyard games, such as relay races and digging in sand pits,” said Heather Benoit, Thibodaux Service League President. “This is one of my favorite events. We get to see so many children’s faces light up with excitement and joy as they see all the vehicles and games they are able to play. It’s a day where they can roam free and truly be a kid.”

“This is the best day ever, I loved playing and seeing all the cool trucks and vehicles. My favorite was watching the helicopter land,” said 6-year-old River Benoit. In addition to vehicle favorites that have made appearances in the past, this year’s event will feature new vehicles! Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.