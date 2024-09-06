Enjoy a day of family fun at Thrive on the Bayou’s downtown Open Mic Talent Showcase

Thrive on the Bayou is embracing the arts and promoting local talent with their 2nd Annual “Open Mic with a Purpose” Talent Showcase!

Local singers, dancers, poets, musicians, and more will showcase their skills on Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM on the Houma Courthouse Square for all to enjoy. Alongside performers, there will be local food trucks and merchandise vendors present, ensuring an afternoon of family fun.

“The purpose of our Open Mic is of course to showcase the talent in our area. We want to encourage local families to come out and enjoy live music, great food, local businesses, and more,” said Tonya Harris, President of Thrive on the Bayou. “We think this will be a great way to bring our community together. We are really excited to bring another opportunity for family fun to downtown Houma.”

Thrive on the Bayou is a powerhouse collective of exceptional, forward-thinking women, dedicated to effecting positive change in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and nearby parishes. Through impactful programming, Thrive on the Bayou aims to inspire individuals to lead healthier, more prosperous and purposeful lives by delivering volunteer services, education, raising awareness and providing resources to address specific needs within our local communities.

The upcoming Open Mic with a Purpose is sponsored by Explore Houma, Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, Houma Main Street, and Blondie Balloons. For more information, please visit Thrive on the Bayou’s Facebook page.