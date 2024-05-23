Enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish in support of local veterans at the 2024 Freedom Fest!

Ready for the best crawfish boil off and firework show in town, while supporting our local veterans? Don’t miss Houma’s third annual Freedom Fest this weekend!

45 teams of local cooks will gather at Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever this weekend to boil over 5,500 lbs of all-you-can-eat crawfish in celebration of Memorial Day. Hosted by South Louisiana Veteran Outreach (SLVO), 100% of the proceeds will go towards supporting local veterans in the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish area.

“At South Louisiana Veteran Outreach, we raise money to help veterans in our area who are struggling financially,” said Brok Torbert, President of SLVO. “We help with rent payments, mortgages, utilities, groceries, vehicle payments, insurance, and basically anything they would need that they are unable to afford. All the veterans that we help are local to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish, and we couldn’t do that without Freedom Fest and the support from the community.”

Photos provided by SLVO via Facebook.

Alongside all-you-can-eat crawfish, Freedom Fest will feature kid’s activities in the Kids’ Corner, 11 inflatable interactive games, a mechanical bull, face painting, snowballs, kettle corn, a silent auction, all-day live music, and much more.

Freedom Fest will take place on May 25, 2024 from 12:00-8:00 PM at Fletcher Technical Community College. Entrance is $20 for adults, $10 for 12 and under, and free for 2 and under. The schedule for the day is as follows: