Evangeline: The Musical – A Cajun Love Tale Comes to Life at Nicholls State University

Prepare to be enchanted by the captivating tale of love, resilience, and the enduring spirit of a community as The Nicholls Players proudly present “Evangeline: The Musical” by Paul Taranto and Jamie Wax. This epic Cajun love story, inspired by the 1847 Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem, narrates the poignant journey of the 1755 Acadian migration to Louisiana. The musical, infused with the rich cultural heritage of the Acadians, explores themes of family, faith, and triumph over tragedy.

“Evangeline: The Musical” has not only won the hearts of audiences but has also left them spellbound in numerous sold-out venues across Louisiana, Florida, and Arizona. The production was locally televised by Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and nationally by Public Broadcasting System (PBS). Internationally, it made waves in Canada, the homeland of the Acadians, where it was presented first in English and then in Acadian French in a fully translated version, showcasing the universal appeal of this timeless narrative.

As a prelude to this magnificent performance, Dr. John Doucet will be delivering a special lecture titled “Our Own Evangeline: Bayou Lafourche as the Last Acadian Coast” at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 15. This insightful talk promises to provide a deeper understanding of the historical context that inspired this remarkable musical.

Mark your calendars for the show dates:

Thursday, October 12th, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 13th, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 14th, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 15th, 2023, 2:30 p.m.

The production’s runtime is approximately 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are available to the general public for $25 and student tickets are $15.

The Nicholls Players, an esteemed theatre organization for Nicholls State University, brings this mesmerizing musical to life every fall and spring. The Mary and Al Danos Theater in Talbot Hall will serve as the backdrop for this rendition. For ticket information and online purchases, visit the official Nicholls Players website.

The cast includes the following members: