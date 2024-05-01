Event observing the National Day of Prayer to take place tomorrow in Downtown Houma

Former Art Teacher Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing StudentMay 1, 2024
We The People – Bayou Community will host an event in observance of the 73rd Annual National Day of Prayer tomorrow, May 2, 2024, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Houma Courthouse Square. The theme of this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Lift Up the World, Light Up the World.”
The National Day of Prayer is observed annually on the first Thursday in May. This day of observance, designated by the United States Congress, asks people “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
“This is going to be our first time hosting an event for the National Day of Prayer. Everything came together so quickly and easily it is like God was encouraging us to do this,” explained April Giles with We The People – Bayou Community. “We hope that the whole community will come out and unite in prayer. The more that we are united, the more we understand each other.”
The schedule for the National Day of Prayer celebration is as follows:
- Welcome – Vicki Cloutier
- National Day of Prayer History and Prayer – Parish President Jason Bergeron
- Pledge of Allegiance – Gregory Giles, former Sergeant, United States Marine Corps
- God Bless America – Glenda Fanguy
- Prayer for Families and Children – Pastors Ted and Tara Detiveaux of Hope Community Church and Hope Extreme (song to follow)
- Prayer for Salvation of the Lost – Bishop Hebert K. Andrew of Beacon Light Baptist Church of Houma (song to follow)
- Prayer for the State of Louisiana – Louisiana State Representative Beryl Amede (song to follow)
- Prayer for Drug Epidemic and Mental Health – Renee Bertinot of S.A.R.A.H (song to follow)
- Prayer for America – Terrebonne Parish School Board Member Don Crowdus (song to follow)
- Prayer for Revival in the Body of Christ – Pastor Jules Boquet of Harvest Cathedral (song to follow)
- Prayer for Global Missions and Persecuted Believers – Assistant Pastor Chet Bergeron of Covenant Church Houma (song to follow)