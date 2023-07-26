EverLimitless Yoga Studio and Education Center to open in Thibodaux end of July

409 Fitness & Yoga has announced that they are moving back into Downtown Thibodaux, but the studio will now be operating under the brand EverLimitless Yoga, created by owner Andie Chiasson-Kearney.

To celebrate this grand re-opening, EverLimitless Yoga will be hosting a celebration on July 30, 2023 which will Include food, drinks, vendors, giveaways, and a free Bhakti Flow + Yoga Nidra class, led by owner Andie Chiasson-Kearney.

The celebration will run from 4:00-6:00 p.m, with the free yoga class going from 6:00-7:30 p.m., and will take place at 311 St. Philip Street in Thibodaux.

EverLimitless Yoga is, as stated on their website, “an on-location and online yoga practice studio, a yoga teacher education certification center, and a yoga business consultancy. But to me it’s so much more; it’s a place where folks find their voices, step into their power and take a deep dive into the practices of yoga.” The yoga school Shakti Yoga Academy, is registered through Yoga Alliance so participants can be sure they are receiving a quality program full of knowledge, integrity, history, self-exploration, and compassion.

Chiasson-Kearney explains on her website, “I love teaching yoga and sharing the lessons I’ve learned over the years with others. My intention is to foster community and create connections with my students and creative and empowering methodologies.”

For more information about EverLimitless Yoga, their yoga school and their upcoming grand opening, please visit their Facebook or website.