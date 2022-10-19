Everything you need to know about Rougarou Fest 2022!

Mais, come get spooky with us at the Rougarou Fest this weekend, October 21-23 in Houma!
The fest is back, and oh my gourd, there are a lot of things happening! The fest is a free family-friendly festival that celebrates our folklore that only lives in the bayous of our area. It features music, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and much more! Presented by Peoples Drug Store, all proceeds from the fest go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which is a local nonprofit that is changing the way we think, teach, and learn about Louisiana and our eroding coasts. Please make note the fest did change locations and will no longer be downtown. Instead, join us at the Wetlands Discovery Center next to the Main Branch Library and the Courtyard Marriott in Houma!
Looking for several things to do spread over a weekend? Look no further and come out with da Rougarous!
Friday, October 21
Saturday, October 22
Sunday, October 23
* Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage # Atchafalaya Narrative Stage. The Rougarou Fest narrative stage is supported by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, a division of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
You don’t want to miss the famous Krewe Ga Rou Parade Saturday night at 7:00! This year, Celeste Roger reigns as the 2022 Krewe Ga Rou Queen and will be in the parade! Known for amazing costumes, floats, and spookiness, the parade will run a different route this year! See the official map below with the parade route and festival activity locations!
The following streets will be closed from 8:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, to 8:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022:
The Krewe Ga Rou parade rolls at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022. The following streets are closed during the parade from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm:
2022 Rougarou Fest posters will be available for purchase at the festival! This year’s poster was designed by Chad Savage.