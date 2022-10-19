Everything you need to know about Rougarou Fest 2022!

Mais, come get spooky with us at the Rougarou Fest this weekend, October 21-23 in Houma!

The fest is back, and oh my gourd, there are a lot of things happening! The fest is a free family-friendly festival that celebrates our folklore that only lives in the bayous of our area. It features music, children’s activities, Cajun food, the Krewe Ga Rou parade, and much more! Presented by Peoples Drug Store, all proceeds from the fest go to the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which is a local nonprofit that is changing the way we think, teach, and learn about Louisiana and our eroding coasts. Please make note the fest did change locations and will no longer be downtown. Instead, join us at the Wetlands Discovery Center next to the Main Branch Library and the Courtyard Marriott in Houma!

Looking for several things to do spread over a weekend? Look no further and come out with da Rougarous!

Schedule of Events

Friday, October 21

10 AM – 7 PM: First United Methodist Pumpkin Patch

5 PM: Rougarou Fest opens with blessings of the grounds and the National Anthem *

6 PM: ReauxShambo Band *

7 PM: Celebrate E.T.’s 40th Anniversary with an outdoor viewing of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” #

7 PM – 9 PM: Trick-or-treating by Krewe of Mardi Gras

8 PM: The Wolfe Johns Blues Band *

Saturday, October 22

8 AM: Ghouls on the Run 1.5 5K Fun Run, registration begins

9 AM: Ghouls on the Run 1.5 5K Fun Run, race begins

10 AM: Rougarou Fest opens

10 AM – 7 PM: First United Methodist Pumpkin Patch

11 AM: Celeste Roger and Jessica Domangue: Mental Health After a Hurricane # Sabrina Miller- Wax Flowers #

Noon: Cajun Music Preservation Society *

1 PM: Back Roots * Melissa Martin- Mosquito Supper Club #

2 PM: Glen Pitre- Rougarou Stories #

3 PM: Nutria Pardoning by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser # Sista Slick and the Brothas *

4 PM: Costume Contest (Registration begins at 1 PM) #

5 PM: The 45s *

7 PM: Krewe Ga Rou Parade

8 PM: Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous *

9 PM: Pumpkin Lighting

10 PM: Rougarou Fest closes

Sunday, October 23

10 AM: Rougarou Fest opens Grayhawk Native American Storytelling #

11 AM: Luther Grey Congo Square Storytelling #

Noon: Bang Bang * Shaka Zulu- African Stilt Dancing and Drumming #

12 PM to 6:30 PM: First United Methodist Pumpkin Patch

1 PM: Tribe Called Gumbolia – Masking Indians #

2 PM: Tradition Bearer Awards * Community Drum Circle #

3 PM: Ben Labat * Tim Domangue – Alligator Farming #

5 PM: Rougarou Fest ends

* Woodside Energy’s Gris Gris Music Stage # Atchafalaya Narrative Stage. The Rougarou Fest narrative stage is supported by the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, a division of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

You don’t want to miss the famous Krewe Ga Rou Parade Saturday night at 7:00! This year, Celeste Roger reigns as the 2022 Krewe Ga Rou Queen and will be in the parade! Known for amazing costumes, floats, and spookiness, the parade will run a different route this year! See the official map below with the parade route and festival activity locations!

The following streets will be closed from 8:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, to 8:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022:

Library Dr. (from Civic Center Blvd. to Choctaw Dr.)

Valhi Blvd. (from Civic Center Blvd. to Barrow St.)

Choctaw Dr. (from Civic Center Blvd. to Library Dr.)

The Krewe Ga Rou parade rolls at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022. The following streets are closed during the parade from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm:

Barrow St. (from Civic Center Blvd. to HWY 311)

Hwy 311 (from Barrow St. to Barataria Blvd.)

Civic Center Blvd. (from Hwy 311 to Barrow St.)

2022 Rougarou Fest posters will be available for purchase at the festival! This year’s poster was designed by Chad Savage.