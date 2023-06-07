Explore Houma and Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce to host “Parrot Head Party”

Explore Houma and the Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce are excited to present their upcoming Parrot Head Party to support Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s upcoming production, Escape to Margaritaville! This fun event will take place on Friday, July 14, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the corner of West Main and Grinage Street.

The Parrot Head Party will include music, food, and refreshments. All proceeds go towards Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne. Prices of admission are as follows:

21 years and older: $20 admission

Under 21 years: $10 admission

Season ticket holders to Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne: $15 admission

5 years and under: FREE!

Tickets for the Parrot Head Party will go on sale on July 7, 2023. Tickets for “Escape to Margaritaville” will go on sale for members on Friday, June 23, 2023, and will become available a week later for non-members. Tickets may be purchased on Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne’s website. Stay updated on the event via Explore Houma or the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages.