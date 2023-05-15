Explore Houma announces 3rd Annual Pride Picnic and Family Day

Explore Houma is proud to announce their 3rd Annual Pride Picnic and Family Day at the Houma Visitors Center! The event is free and open to the public and will that place Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Houma-based LGBTQ+ families, friends, and the general public are invited to bring their picnic blankets and games to play and enjoy what the event has to offer. The Pride Picnic will include food, games, animal adoptions, a reptile zoo courtesy of Creature Farm, live gators, snowballs, music, and more.

For more information about this exciting upcoming event, please visit the Pride Picnic and Family Day Facebook or Explore Houma’s Facebook or website.