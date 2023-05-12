Explore Houma presents new-and-improved Bayou Arts Fest!

Explore Houma is excited to announce they have officially merged the White Boot Stroll with the Bayou Arts Fest and Voice of the Wetlands to bring one exciting, jammin’ festival to Terrebonne Parish! The festival is officially named “The Bayou Arts Fest,” and is scheduled for Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. in Downtown Houma.

The Bayou Arts Fest will provide authentic Cajun food, cultural experiences, amazing live music, unique arts and crafts, and even more for families to enjoy. The event will feature live performances from musicians on the “Voice of the Wetlands” stage such as Tab Benoit, Randy Jackson, Josh Garrett, Tyron Benoit, Gang Bang, Chubby Carrier, Bayou Arts All Star Band ft. Joe Stark; and authentic Cajun musicians on the “White Boots Stroll” stage such as Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous, the Babineaux Sisters, and Cedric Watson. In Historic Downtown Houma, there will also be songwriter sessions, aerial artists, storytelling, a special kids zone, unique art displays, and craft vendors. Explore Houma will begin searching for vendors early next week, so stay tuned.

Stick with the Houma Times as more information about this exciting festival becomes available, and mark your calendars for this fun community event coming this fall! Please visit Explore Houma’s Facebook for any questions.