Explore Houma Presents The Bayou Arts Fest Feat. Voice of the Wetlands

By Tara Morvant

Explore Houma is pleased to present the Bayou Arts Fest featuring Voice of the Wetlands on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., in Historic Downtown Houma.

Bayou Arts Fest is a family-friendly festival that celebrates the best of Terrebonne Parish’s arts and culture. Join us and pass a good time as you immerse yourself in the legendary Voice of the Wetlands stage, showcasing an outstanding lineup of local musical talent, including Grammy Award Winners Chubby Carrier and the iconic Tab Benoit! Discover the newly renovated Bandstand in the Courthouse Square, featuring cultural musical performances by Cedrick Watson, The Babineaux Sisters and Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous, along with captivating singer/songwriter showcases and storytelling sessions by local legends.

Bring the kids to our exciting kid’s zone, complete with bounce houses, a reptile petting zoo, refreshing treats and engaging art activities to keep them entertained all day! Indulge in mouthwatering culinary delights prepared by local Cajun cooks, featuring jambalaya, gumbo, fried seafood and irresistible fair burgers, with demonstrations by the Benoit Brothers and a cook-off between DJ Rhett and the Cajun Ninja. Stroll the streets of Downtown Houma to discover incredible arts and crafts unique to our region with over 50 vendors, including Art After Dark in partnership with the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild. Snap a selfie with local art inside participating Downtown establishments for the inaugural White Boot Stroll for a chance to win neat prizes! Free admission.

Voice of the Wetlands Line-up:

10-11:15 a.m. Chubby Carrier

11:45-1 p.m. Bang Bang

1:30-2:45 p.m. Tyron Benoit

3:15-4:30 p.m. Josh Garrett

5-6:15 p.m. Guitar Jam

6:45-8 p.m. Randy Jackson

8:30-9:45 p.m. Tab Benoit

White Boot Stroll Bandstand Line-up:

10-12 p.m. 3 Storytellers (Jonathan Foret, Kalon Johnson, Karen Schilling) + Songwriter session

12-1:30 p.m. Cedric Watson

1:30-3 p.m. 3 Storytellers (Margie Scoby, Noah Lirette, DJ Rhett) + Songwriter session

3-4:30 p.m. Nonc Nu + the da Wild Matous

4:30-6 p.m. Babineaux Sisters

6:30 – Orchestra playing at Rotary Plaza

Bayou Arts Fest Kid’s Zone:

$10 entry fee per kid

Face painting

Bounce House

Reptile Exhibit

Art activities

Carnival-style games

White Boot Stroll:

10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Downtown Houma

How it works:

Stroll through Downtown Houma to visit participating establishments Snap a photo with art created by local artists Post the photo on social media tagging the establishment and artist with #whitebootstroll2023 Make your way to the Explore Houma tent to redeem your prize!

Participating establishments: