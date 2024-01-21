Explore Houma to host celebration for the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum’s 1st Anniversary

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

Explore Houma is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate the 1st Anniversary of the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum!
Community members are invited to come out on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Explore Houma as they honor a year of bringing culture and heritage on wheels to our community.

Ms. Margie Scoby, founder, president, and curator for the Finding Our Roots African American Museum launched the first-ever African American mobile unit in southeast Louisiana in 2023. After COVID-19 and hurricane Ida that impacted the area, the museum has become a beacon for sharing African American culture from early life to present day.

 

“I can admit that I am standing on the shoulders of many of those before me and those that came before them,” said Scoby via the museum’s website. “I am the voice of my ancestors. Those stories were told to me time and time again, and I now reflect back and realize just how important these stories were. Coming out slave was hard enough and not being able to document your life story was a struggle in itself.”

 

Guests who attend will have the chance to take a tour of the museum and hear reverting storytelling sessions from special guests Christina Short, Earl Theriot, and Sabrina Miller. There will also be a showcase of beautiful quilts and shared insights about the underground railroad. You won’t want to miss this!

