Explore Houma to host Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum for select dates this June

The Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum has announced that they will be stationed at Explore Houma for several dates this June.

The Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum provides a great learning opportunity for anyone wishing to immerse themselves in rich African American history and culture; providing unique memorabilia, artifacts, photos, and artwork for everyone to enjoy. The ever-moving museum, located in a 34-foot RV, has travelled to many locations around Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary Parishes to educate countless community members and tourists– keeping Black history alive and active in our community.

Photos provided by Explore Houma on Facebook.

Admission to the Finding Our Roots African American Mobile Museum is free, but donations are always gladly accepted. Come visit the museum at Explore Houma, from 10:30 AM-3:00 PM, on the following dates this June:

June 13, 2024

June 14, 2024

June 24, 2024

June 25, 2024

June 26, 2024

June 27, 2024

June 28, 2024

For more information, please visit Explore Houma on Facebook.