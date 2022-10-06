Fall events: Fairs, Festivals, Pumpkin Patches, Trunk-or-Treats, and More!

St. Ann’s Pumpkin Patch
Oct. 1-31, 2022
Daily from 11am – 7pm
Clean up Bayou Terrebonne
8am-noon
7921 Main Street, Houma
It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.
Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Craft Show & Marketplace
9am-4pm
Houma Terrebonne Civic Center
Craftin’ Cajuns is held inside the Barry P. Bonvillain (Houma-Terrebonne) Civic Center and feature over 200 vendor booths. Doors open 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Free admission and free parking!
Bayou Walk to End Alzheimer’s
8:30 a.m.
Peltier Park, Thibodaux
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment, and, ultimately, a cure. Visit act.alz.org/bayou for more information.
Trunk or Treat
4pm – 8pm
Shredskiz Food Truck, 985 Food Park, 302 Trinity Lane, Gray
Enjoy a family-friendly event with food trucks, goodie bags, DJ entertainment, a Halloween egg hunt, and more!
Spook Fest
11am – 3pm
Courthouse Square, Houma
The Bayou Region Reentry Team presents this family event for our community! Enjoy a cook-off, face painting, and a costume contest! This event also serves as a Second Chance Resource Expo.
Jeep or Treat
3pm – 5pm
Chick-fil-A at Nicholls State
Luminate Houma
5:30pm
Memorial Park
Songwriter Sessions will be performing on October 8th with Spilt Liquor Productions! Happening next door to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro at the Memorial Park with the fountain in Downtown Houma, this outdoor event is family-friendly & free to the public with exceptional local talent. Bring your fold-out chairs and enjoy the show. Drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails. In addition to a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing local artists with their art as well. If you’d like to showcase your artwork, please email director@bayouarts.com.
Fun at the Farm Craft Show & Petting Zoo
10am – 5pm
Cheramie Farms, 1354 East 40th Street, Cut Off
Laurel Valley Fall Festival
11am – 4pm
Laurel Valley Plantation, Thibodaux
HLB BETA Club Trick or Treat
5pm – 7pm
H.L. Bourgeois High School
Entry fee is $3 per child, parents enter free. All proceeds go to local charities. Children are encouraged to come dress in costume and must bring a bag/bucket for treats. Special appearance by Bayou Cane Fire Dept!
Trunk or Treat
6pm – 8pm
Lafourche Central Market, Raceland
Free to the community. Food and Drink will be sold.
Oakshire Elementary Trunk or Treat
6:30pm – 8:30pm
Oakshire Parking Lot, 5459 Vicari St., Houma
$1 admission, lots of food, candy and fun!
Pumpkin Patch Playland
10am – 3pm
First United Methodist Church, Thibodaux
Houma Pumpkin Patch
Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever
Enjoy a giant pumpkin patch, photo opportunities, delicious food, and lots of family fun at this annual community event!
Hurricane Halloween
6pm
Cut Off Youth Center
Enjoy a Haunted House, hosted by Fire Dept. #3, Trick or Treating, movie night, crafts and more! Concessions will be sold. Anyone in a costume gets a free hot dog!
Ghouls on the Run
8am – registration opens
9am – Race begins!
Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center parking lot
Money raised directly supports Girls on the Run Bayou Region Program. Pre-register at gotrbayouregion.org.
4th Annual Truck or Treat
6pm – 7:30pm
St. Bernadette Church Parking Lot
Boo on the Boardwalk
5pm – 7pm
Ellender Memorial High School, 3012 Patriot Drive, Houma
Trivia Night for SMES
Doors open at 6pm; Trivia begins at 7pm
Saint Matthew’s School, Houma
Door prizes, food for purchase, prize for best team costume. First place is $400 cash! Event for those 18+.
Monsters on Main
5pm – 7pm
Downtown Thibodaux
Trunk or Treat
6pm – till
Brooke’s Snoworld, 6493 West Main St., Houma
Enjoy music, hot dogs, popcorn & snoballs
Trick or Treat at the Plaza
6pm – 8pm
488 & 500 Corporate Drive, Houma
Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade & Festival
10am – 1pm
Houma Courthouse Square
Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation, this event has gone to the dogs! Enjoy a dog parade march, food and refreshments, a costume contest and awards! You can register your pet at kiwanishouma.com
