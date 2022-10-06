Fall events: Fairs, Festivals, Pumpkin Patches, Trunk-or-Treats, and More!

ALL MONTH

St. Ann’s Pumpkin Patch

Oct. 1-31, 2022

Daily from 11am – 7pm

OCTOBER 8

Clean up Bayou Terrebonne

8am-noon

7921 Main Street, Houma

It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.

Craftin’ Cajuns Indoor Craft Show & Marketplace

9am-4pm

Houma Terrebonne Civic Center

Craftin’ Cajuns is held inside the Barry P. Bonvillain (Houma-Terrebonne) Civic Center and feature over 200 vendor booths. Doors open 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Free admission and free parking!

Bayou Walk to End Alzheimer’s

8:30 a.m.

Peltier Park, Thibodaux

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. While there is no fee to register for Walk, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment, and, ultimately, a cure. Visit act.alz.org/bayou for more information.

Trunk or Treat

4pm – 8pm

Shredskiz Food Truck, 985 Food Park, 302 Trinity Lane, Gray

Enjoy a family-friendly event with food trucks, goodie bags, DJ entertainment, a Halloween egg hunt, and more!

Spook Fest

11am – 3pm

Courthouse Square, Houma

The Bayou Region Reentry Team presents this family event for our community! Enjoy a cook-off, face painting, and a costume contest! This event also serves as a Second Chance Resource Expo.

Jeep or Treat

3pm – 5pm

Chick-fil-A at Nicholls State

Luminate Houma

5:30pm

Memorial Park

Songwriter Sessions will be performing on October 8th with Spilt Liquor Productions! Happening next door to Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro at the Memorial Park with the fountain in Downtown Houma, this outdoor event is family-friendly & free to the public with exceptional local talent. Bring your fold-out chairs and enjoy the show. Drinks will be served by Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro and Bayou Terrebonne Distillers will be serving cocktails. In addition to a great show, the Bayou Regional Arts Council will be showcasing local artists with their art as well. If you’d like to showcase your artwork, please email director@bayouarts.com.

OCTOBER 15

Fun at the Farm Craft Show & Petting Zoo

10am – 5pm

Cheramie Farms, 1354 East 40th Street, Cut Off

OCTOBER 16

Laurel Valley Fall Festival

11am – 4pm

Laurel Valley Plantation, Thibodaux

OCOTBER 19

HLB BETA Club Trick or Treat

5pm – 7pm

H.L. Bourgeois High School

Entry fee is $3 per child, parents enter free. All proceeds go to local charities. Children are encouraged to come dress in costume and must bring a bag/bucket for treats. Special appearance by Bayou Cane Fire Dept!

OCTOBER 21

Trunk or Treat

6pm – 8pm

Lafourche Central Market, Raceland

Free to the community. Food and Drink will be sold.

Oakshire Elementary Trunk or Treat

6:30pm – 8:30pm

Oakshire Parking Lot, 5459 Vicari St., Houma

$1 admission, lots of food, candy and fun!

OCTOBER 22

Pumpkin Patch Playland

10am – 3pm

First United Methodist Church, Thibodaux

Houma Pumpkin Patch

Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever

Enjoy a giant pumpkin patch, photo opportunities, delicious food, and lots of family fun at this annual community event!

Hurricane Halloween

6pm

Cut Off Youth Center

Enjoy a Haunted House, hosted by Fire Dept. #3, Trick or Treating, movie night, crafts and more! Concessions will be sold. Anyone in a costume gets a free hot dog!

Ghouls on the Run

8am – registration opens

9am – Race begins!

Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center parking lot

Money raised directly supports Girls on the Run Bayou Region Program. Pre-register at gotrbayouregion.org.

OCTOBER 23

Houma Pumpkin Patch

Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever

Enjoy a giant pumpkin patch, photo opportunities, delicious food, and lots of family fun at this annual community event!

OCTOBER 26

4th Annual Truck or Treat

6pm – 7:30pm

St. Bernadette Church Parking Lot

OCTOBER 27

Boo on the Boardwalk

5pm – 7pm

Ellender Memorial High School, 3012 Patriot Drive, Houma

OCTOBER 28

Trivia Night for SMES

Doors open at 6pm; Trivia begins at 7pm

Saint Matthew’s School, Houma

Door prizes, food for purchase, prize for best team costume. First place is $400 cash! Event for those 18+.

Monsters on Main

5pm – 7pm

Downtown Thibodaux

OCOTBER 29

Trunk or Treat

6pm – till

Brooke’s Snoworld, 6493 West Main St., Houma

Enjoy music, hot dogs, popcorn & snoballs

Houma Pumpkin Patch

Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever

Enjoy a giant pumpkin patch, photo opportunities, delicious food, and lots of family fun at this annual community event!

Trick or Treat at the Plaza

6pm – 8pm

488 & 500 Corporate Drive, Houma

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade & Festival

10am – 1pm

Houma Courthouse Square

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Houma Foundation, this event has gone to the dogs! Enjoy a dog parade march, food and refreshments, a costume contest and awards! You can register your pet at kiwanishouma.com

OCTOBER 30

Houma Pumpkin Patch

Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever

Enjoy a giant pumpkin patch, photo opportunities, delicious food, and lots of family fun at this annual community event!