Here’s what’s coming up this weekend, Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12 in the Houma and Thibodaux areas!
- St. Gregory Praline & Music Festival | Friday, November 11 – Saturday, November 12 | St. Gregory Barbarigo School, 441 Sixth St. in Houma Come out to the Third Annual St. Gregory Praline & Music Festival! The festival includes live music, pralines, family-friendly activities, and more! Read more about the festival, including a schedule of events, here!
- Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off | Friday, November 11| 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Downtown Thibodaux Experience a culinary showcase of Cajun cuisine at Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off! Sample Louisiana-inspired dishes from over 30 teams while enjoying live music by Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous. In addition, Goose burgers, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages will be sold by area bars and restaurants. Admission is $10 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Thibodaux Main Street.
- Firewater Fais Do-Do Featuring Josh Garrett | Friday, November 11 | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers Come lift your spirits at your local distillery for a crowd favorite, Josh Garret! There is no cover fee.
- Thibodeauxville Fall Festival | Saturday, November 12 | 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Downtown Thibodaux Explore beautiful, historic, downtown Thibodaux at Thibodeauxville! The award-winning festival will feature three stages of live music, arts and crafts booths, a Cajun food court, a car show, and the infamous rubber duck race in Bayou Lafourche. Admission to the festival is free.
- Luminate Houma | Saturday, November 12 | 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Houma Bandstand, Courthouse Square Heads up, Luminate Houma’s location is different for the November series! It will be the first Luminate at the new bandstand! November’s family-friendly event will feature the Tyron Benoit Band, kid’s activities sponsored by CASA of Terrebonne, and the Bayou Regional Arts Council will showcase local artists.