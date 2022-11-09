Feeling ‘Souper’ Groovy? Check out VCH’s 17th annual Soup Bowl Benefit

The Vandebilt Catholic High School Art Department and Art Club are hosting their 17th annual Soup Bowl Benefit on Saturday, November 12, starting at 6 p.m. at the Brother Alfred Kolb Center in Houma.

The “Souper Groovy” event tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and includes samplings of homemade soups and desserts, door prize drawings, and registration to the online silent auction. This year’s silent auction includes over 150 hand-painted soup bowls and platters designed by Vandebilt art students, club members, faculty and families. Bidding for the online auction will begin on Friday, November 11 at noon and end on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 pm.

Laurie Robichaux, Art Department Head stated: “I am so proud of all our artists, from our brand-new 8th grade Art Club members to our amazing group of advanced art students. They have been working since September to help make this a success. All who attend are surely going to enjoy it! We welcome back our friends who were always in attendance and are thrilled to share this event with those who are new to it.”

Tickets can be purchased at the link below. You may also register and preview auction items leading up to the event: https://one.bidpal.net/vchsoupbowlbenefit/welcome