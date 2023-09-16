Festival Season in Bayou Country!

By Tara Morvant

When the temperature drops and that crisp Autumn air hits, locals know it’s time to dust off their flannels and prepare for the season we’ve all been waiting for: Festival Season!

HOUMA HERO FEST

Mark your calendars! It’s time for Houma’s first-ever Hero Fest on Saturday, September 22-24, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. Bring the entire family out for a day filled with an incredible live music lineup, exciting fair rides and mouthwatering food from local vendors. Grab your running shoes and get ready to hit the pavement with a 5K run, set your eyes on some unique arts and crafts and participate in a live auction, all proceeds benefiting our local first responders!

BAYOU DULARGE CAJUN FAIR

Who’s ready to ride? Or maybe you’re more of a gamer? Don’t worry, we will have plenty of both at this year’s Bayou Dularge Cajun Fair on October 6-8! Enjoy a variety of pay-one-price rides, delicious Cajun food, a live auction, a raffle with an opportunity to win big prizes and plenty of entertainment at the annual Fair put on by the Knights of Columbus!

MAW MAW WALKER

Are you ready for an amazing day of nostalgia, laughter, and vibrant revelry? On October 7th, Downtown Houma is set to come alive with “The Maw Maw Walker,” a maw maw-themed pub crawl like no other. Prepare for a journey through time as we tribute to the beloved Cajun maw maws and their iconic muumuu dresses. This event is your passport to an epic afternoon, brimming with camaraderie and cherished memories. Dress to impress in your finest muu muu dress and flaunt your best grandma persona! Let your imagination run wild and prepare to turn heads with your creative ensembles. This is a free revitalization event for the community. Be ready for the ultimate maw maw party showdown!

HOWL-O-WEEN DOG PARADE + FESTIVAL

Grab your pups and head over to the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Houma on October 14at the Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma! The event will kick off with a short canine parade and awards will be presented following the parade for best dog costume, best owner/pet look-alike costume, obedience, howling costume, and other categories. There will also be a coronation of a king and queen based on essays submitted that are from the dog’s point of view. There will be various dog-related vendors who will have booths presenting their wares and offering tips on grooming and pet care.

ROUGAROU FEST

If asked to describe Houma’s Rougarou Fest in one word, it would have to be “unique.” The legend of the Rougarou is a part of many francophone cultures. In English, it would be most closely described as a werewolf. In the Houma area, the locals hold a festival to pay homage to this creature, who’s legend has been handed down through the generations. The family-friendly festival with a spooky flair celebrates the rich folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. It is also the primary fundraiser supporting the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, a nonprofit organization charged with protecting Louisiana’s wetlands. Join us October 20-22, with festival activities including mask making, folklore storytelling, costume contest, and a parade featuring homemade floats, costumed revelers, larger than life wildlife puppets and, of course, the Rougarou himself.

BAYOU ARTS FEST

bayou Arts Fest is a family-friendly festival that celebrates the best of Terrebonne Parish’s arts and culture. Join us on October 28and pass a good time as you immerse yourself in the legendary Voice of the Wetlands stage, showcasing an outstanding lineup of local musical talent, including Grammy Award Winners Chubby Carrier and the iconic Tab Benoit! Discover the newly renovated Bandstand in the Courthouse Square, featuring cultural musical performances along with captivating singer/songwriter showcases and storytelling sessions by local legends. Bring the kids to our exciting kid’s zone and indulge in mouthwatering culinary delights prepared by local Cajun cooks, featuring jambalaya, gumbo, fried seafood and irresistible fair burgers. Stroll the streets of Downtown Houma to discover incredible arts and crafts unique to our region with over 50 vendors. Snap a selfie with local art inside participating Downtown establishments for the inaugural White Boot Stroll for a chance to win neat prizes!