Fifth annual Basin Brew Fest to take place this weekend in Morgan City

GJ Curbside is proud to present the 5th Annual Basin Brew Fest this Saturday, March 25 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. in Downtown Morgan City!

As stated on their website, The Basin Brew Fest has been “proudly showcasing Louisiana Craft beer since [their] inaugural event in 2017” for participants to enjoy. Attendees at the 2023 event this Saturday will sample brews from 31 Louisiana commercial breweries and 15 Louisiana based home brewers. The festival will also offer food trucks under Highway 90 overpass, wine tasting with Cannata’s and GJ Curbside, and live music by Ask for Ashley and DJ Dave. Proceeds from The Basin Brew Fest will go towards the Block 27 Project, which is raising money to renovate Lawrence Park in Morgan City. The Basin Brew Fest is also partnered with the Aviary Creature Rescue and Advocate+Rescue for Companion Animals.

Those interested in attending the Basin Brew Fest must be 21 years or older and may purchase a VIP ticket for $60, a General Admissions ticket for $40, or a Ride Along ticket for $5. Information for what is included with each ticket can be found at https://www.basinbrewfestmc.com/tickets.