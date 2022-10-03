Fill your revitalization toolbox at the 2022 Louisiana Brownfield Conference

The Louisiana Brownfield Conference invites anyone who would like to redevelop abandoned, idled, or underutilized property to join the conversation at the Terrebonne Parish Library North Branch on October 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s conference will be hosted by the South Central Planning and Development Commission, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Technical Assistance to Brownfields Program (TAB) at Kansas State University, the Louisiana Brownfields Association, and the Louisiana Municipal Advisory and Technical Services Bureau.

“Does your community have abandoned buildings, old gas stations, junk yards or other potentially contaminated property that you would like to see redeveloped? Are you thinking about buying an abandoned property to help it reach its potential? Are you hesitant to move forward due to concerns over environmental liability and possible cleanup expenses?,” reads a stamens from the Louisiana Brownfield Conference. “Fill up your tool box with resources and information to put these sites back into productive use and help spur further economic and community revitalization.”

Registration is required, and space is limited. Those interested in attending the 2022 conference can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 396265730467