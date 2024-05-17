Find your inner peace at Thibodaux’s first Holistic Health Healing Fair this weekend

Find your inner peace and tools to manage stress at the first-ever Elevate: Holistic Health Healing Fair in Downtown Thibodaux this weekend.

“This is going to be a really unique event to bring to Lafourche Parish. We will have something for everyone,” said Aggie Legendre, owner of Reiki Room & Counseling in Thibodaux. “We are doing this to encourage conscious growth for our community, share new information, and provide tools to help manage stress and anxiety. Our team is hoping to turn this into a yearly event that will improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in the area.”

The Holistic Health Healing Fair will take place on May 19, 2024 from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM in Downtown Thibodaux, hosted by Reiki Room & Counseling, Everlimitless Yoga, Empowerment Services, and Thibodaux Main Street. The fair will feature keynote speakers, yoga and Reiki sessions, life coaching, sound therapy, live music, vendor booths, a kids zone, and much more.

The schedule for the fair is as follows:

– Opening Keynote at 310 St. Philip Street, featuring Mark Kearns, NHD, CtNLP, Owner of Infinite Success 10:00 AM – Practitioners open at 310 St. Philip Street: 10:00 AM-12:00 PM: Lacy Rivero, Massage Therapist; Nicole Chiasson, Bijoux Consciousness, Quantum Hypnosis and Mediumship 10:30 AM-11:00 AM: Tina Landry, Yumbo, Certified NLP Life Coach 11:00 AM-11:30 AM: Yoga, Cassie/Stacey 11:30 AM-12:00 PM: Angie Pellegrin, LPC-S, Therapeutic Neurographic 12:00 PM: Lunch featuring My Foods/Bayou Lemon 1:00 PM-1:30 PM: Rusty Falgoust and Aggie Thibodaux, PLPC & Reiki Practitioner, Conscious Connective Breathwork 1:00 PM-3:00 PM: Nicole Chiasson, Bijoux Consciousness, Quantum Hypnosis and Mediumship; Erika McCullough, Roux Therapy, Massage Therapy 1:35 PM-2:10 PM: Aggie Thibodaux, PLPC & Reiki Practitioner, Learn How Reiki Can Help You Thrive

VENDORS:

La’luna Cajun Studio – Bath and Body Health Products

– Bath and Body Health Products Cassel Bros Plants and Produce – Plants, herbal healing teas, natural loofa soap, canned garden goods, infused oils and vinegars

– Plants, herbal healing teas, natural loofa soap, canned garden goods, infused oils and vinegars Night Owl – Ceramics for healing

– Ceramics for healing Lincoln – Healing Art

– Healing Art The Holistic Dame – Elly Reed – Trauma Informed Functional Nutrition Counseling

– Elly Reed – Trauma Informed Functional Nutrition Counseling Green Compass Global – Alli Bisland – Hemp based wellness products

– Alli Bisland – Hemp based wellness products Diamond S Produce – Monica Lirette – Fresh produce, (squash, zucchini, potatoes, cucumbers), pork skins, bacon chips, blackberry jelly, strawberry preserve, pickled quail eggs, farm fresh chicken eggs, dill pickles, salsa, jewelry, and a few crafts.

– Monica Lirette – Fresh produce, (squash, zucchini, potatoes, cucumbers), pork skins, bacon chips, blackberry jelly, strawberry preserve, pickled quail eggs, farm fresh chicken eggs, dill pickles, salsa, jewelry, and a few crafts. Southern Rope Creations – Toby Dufrene

– Toby Dufrene Duke’s Apothecary – Rodney Duke Woods

Tickets are $10 in advance, and $15 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased in advance here. For more information, please click here.