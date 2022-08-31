Finding Our Roots African American Museum to take part in Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration

Finding Our Roots African American Museum (FORAAM) announced it will take part in the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration event Life and Culture. The event will include an exhibit telling the story of those who once worked, lived, and thrived in Terrebonne Parish. A slideshow will celebrate a variety of people who grew up in the parish.

“The most exciting thing about our exhibit is that the descendants of James Cage, Sally Hemmings, Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass will be here to meet, greet, and celebrate with us,” reads a statement from FORAAM.

The exhibit will also feature many things that transpired in our parish in the last 200 years. FORAAM, has partnered with Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove, and Terrebonne Public Library, and will present the Life and Culture event on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The library is located at 151 Library Dr., in Houma.

“We will proudly showcase our local artist, musician, recipes, medicine, midwives of the past and our ongoing way of life. Many families will be present to learn of their descendant’s and the stories that has yet to be told. Families will be reunited, and a particular family that was separated at birth will be presented with a rare picture of former midwife that helped in the birthing of many who were born on the bayous of Terrebonne,” said FORAAM Founder Margie Scoby. Feel free to contact FORAAM at 985-855-9202 or findingourroots@yahoo.com for more details.