First-annual Summer Gospel Festival to come to Houma this June

This June, New Zion Baptist Church in Houma is bringing the first Summer Gospel Fest to Downtown Houma!

“We as a church have been trying to brainstorm ways for people to connect within our parish,” said Travion Smith, Chairman of the Leadership Committee for New Zion Baptist Church. “We decided to do a Gospel Fest featuring choirs from in and around Terrebonne Parish and Louisiana as a whole. We are really excited to provide this platform for gospel performers to share their talent, while bringing people together.”

Alongside their mission of connecting community members with faith, the New Zion Baptist Church will use the proceeds from their first Summer Gospel Fest to fund a new computer literacy lab on the East side of Houma. “We are working to build a computer literacy lab with the funds raise to help children, and adults, learn how to become proficient with technology,” explained Smith. While entrance to the festival is free, there will be over 40 vendors selling delicious food for attendees to enjoy.

The Summer Gospel Fest will take place on June 8, 2024 at the Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM. Travion Smith will serve as the MC Host, with DJ Cobreezy playing between each performance.

SUMMER GOSPEL FEST SCHEDULE

10:00 AM – Door Opening Prayer, Min. Elreakwon Duncan

Door Opening Prayer, Min. Elreakwon Duncan 10:15 AM – National Anthem, Andrea Rhodes

National Anthem, Andrea Rhodes 10:20 AM – Lift Every Voice and Sing, Andrea Rhodes

Lift Every Voice and Sing, Andrea Rhodes 11:00 AM – St. Paul & New Zion Baptist Church Choir featuring Pastor David B. Gilton

St. Paul & New Zion Baptist Church Choir featuring Pastor David B. Gilton 11:30 AM – Saxophonist Aaron Narcisse with Brad Hill on the keys

Saxophonist Aaron Narcisse with Brad Hill on the keys 12:00 PM – Sylvia Jones (Poetry)

Sylvia Jones (Poetry) 12:30 PM – The Celestine Sisters

The Celestine Sisters 1:15 PM – MLK Choir

MLK Choir 1:45 PM – Joe Slay Gospel Group

Joe Slay Gospel Group 2:15 PM – Ron Hadley and the Worship Squad

Ron Hadley and the Worship Squad 3:00 PM – Rehabilitation Evangelical Community Choir (Recc)

Rehabilitation Evangelical Community Choir (Recc) 3:30 PM – Ves Visuals Gospel

To be included in the festival, or for more information as it becomes available, please reach out to the New Zion Baptist Church via Facebook.