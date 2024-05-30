First-annual Summer Gospel Festival to come to Houma this June

Robert Meilan, RRT, named as Dual Director of Cardio-Respiratory and Radiology Services at Terrebonne General Health SystemMay 30, 2024
This June, New Zion Baptist Church in Houma is bringing the first Summer Gospel Fest to Downtown Houma!
“We as a church have been trying to brainstorm ways for people to connect within our parish,” said Travion Smith, Chairman of the Leadership Committee for New Zion Baptist Church. “We decided to do a Gospel Fest featuring choirs from in and around Terrebonne Parish and Louisiana as a whole. We are really excited to provide this platform for gospel performers to share their talent, while bringing people together.”
Alongside their mission of connecting community members with faith, the New Zion Baptist Church will use the proceeds from their first Summer Gospel Fest to fund a new computer literacy lab on the East side of Houma. “We are working to build a computer literacy lab with the funds raise to help children, and adults, learn how to become proficient with technology,” explained Smith. While entrance to the festival is free, there will be over 40 vendors selling delicious food for attendees to enjoy.
The Summer Gospel Fest will take place on June 8, 2024 at the Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM. Travion Smith will serve as the MC Host, with DJ Cobreezy playing between each performance.
SUMMER GOSPEL FEST SCHEDULE
- 10:00 AM – Door Opening Prayer, Min. Elreakwon Duncan
- 10:15 AM – National Anthem, Andrea Rhodes
- 10:20 AM – Lift Every Voice and Sing, Andrea Rhodes
- 11:00 AM – St. Paul & New Zion Baptist Church Choir featuring Pastor David B. Gilton
- 11:30 AM – Saxophonist Aaron Narcisse with Brad Hill on the keys
- 12:00 PM – Sylvia Jones (Poetry)
- 12:30 PM – The Celestine Sisters
- 1:15 PM – MLK Choir
- 1:45 PM – Joe Slay Gospel Group
- 2:15 PM – Ron Hadley and the Worship Squad
- 3:00 PM – Rehabilitation Evangelical Community Choir (Recc)
- 3:30 PM – Ves Visuals Gospel
To be included in the festival, or for more information as it becomes available, please reach out to the New Zion Baptist Church via Facebook.