First responders invited to compete in new Hero Competition: Valor and Victory, Law Enforcement vs. Fire/EMS

Houma’s 2nd Annual Hero Fest has recently announced an exciting new component to their fall festival, the Valor and Victory Competition!

On Saturday, September 21, 2024, members of local Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS are invited to come compete in a physical trial that will push you to your limits, as community members cheer on their favorite team.

“We collaborated with Terrebonne General Health System to create this new event at the festival. We wanted to create something fun for people to do during the day at Hero Fest,” said Phillip Crabtree, a Hero Fest organizer. “We started to brainstorm different physical challenges that would pull different skills out of the participants and showcase their strengths. We’re excited to introduce this event and hope to give the winning team some great bragging rights!”

The different events Law Enforcement and Fire/EMS participants will be competing in include Bench Press, Truck Pull, 5k, 1,000 Meter Row, Vertical Jump, Grip Strength, Farmer’s Carry Relay, 40 Yard Dash, and Medicine Ball Throw. Any member of local law enforcement, firefighter, or EMS are invited to participate. Interested participants can register via Hero Fest’s Facebook.

Hero Fest is a community event for Terrebonne Parish and surrounding areas to show support and raise money for area first responders– including law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and other emergency workers dedicated to the welfare of citizens. This event also includes other non-profit organizations and vendors raising awareness and support for their cause, alongside live music, a live auction, a 5K, food, and craft vendors. Register for the 5k here. Hero Fest will take place on September 20-22, 2024 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma.