On behalf of our 2024 Admiral Dr. Darby Chiasson and the Board of Directors, we invite you to fish big, win big at the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo! Fishing begins at safelight on Thursday, July 4, 2024 and the Fourchon Pavilion and scales open at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The weekend events consist of fishing, seafood, live music and more… you don’t want to miss out on the King of the Catch Seafood Cook-Off on Friday! Visit fourchontarpon.com for the event schedule and join us for the “coolest” rodeo in town.

Each rodeo ticket purchased allows you entry into the fishing rodeo and gets you a ditty bag and a shrimp boil dinner on Saturday as well. Each child rodeo ticket purchased allows you the same as well as a free child’s rod n reel.

Congratulations to our 2024 scholarship recipients who will be recognized this weekend, and a very special thank you for the overwhelming support of our sponsors, donors, volunteers and others for making it all possible. To date, in conjunction with the Lafourche Chamber Foundation, the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo profits have awarded $231,000 in scholarships.