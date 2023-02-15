Fish in the oldest freshwater rodeo in the country!

February 15, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and City Park Conservancy invite anglers of all ages to the oldest freshwater rodeo in the country! The Big Bass Rodeo is a catch-and-release fishing tournament for competitors targeting the largest bass. The 74th-annual Big Bass Fishing Rodeo will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at City Park in New Orleans.


Guests will enjoy several competitions, and festivities including:

  • Bank-fishing-only main event
  • Battle for the Bass (BFTB) – Student fishing competition grades 7-12
  • Boats on the Bayou (BOTB) – Bayou St. John fishing competition for kayakers and other non-motorized vessels
  • Fishtival – Free event featuring DJ, raffle, a host of educational exhibitors, and new and used fishing gear for sale at great prices

The rodeo is a rain-or-shine event, and tickets can be purchased online, prices vary per activity. For the complete set of rules and regulations visit City Park Conservancy online.

 

