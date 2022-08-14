Fletcher announces symposium for attorneys and engineers

Fletcher Technical Community College will host a Bayou Region Continuing Education Symposium for Attorneys and Engineers on Thursday, November 10. Upon completion of the symposium, engineers will receive seven hours of PDHs, and attorneys will receive seven hours of CLEs, in addition, both groups will discuss professional ethics for one hour.

Early bird registration for the symposium is $200 and must be completed by Saturday, October 1. Regular registration is $250 and must be completed by November 1. Late registration is $300 and will take place between Wednesday, November 2 – Thursday, November 10.

All proceeds from the symposium will benefit scholarships for local students. Fletcher will provide additional information on registration in the coming weeks. For more information, contact Rebecca Boquet at (985) 870-2266 or email rebecca.boquet@fletcher.edu.