Fletcher Foundation’s Golf Classic Returns: Swing into Action!

Parish President Candidate Q&A: Connie Bourg
September 18, 2023
Houma man arrested for Rape of 14-year-old
September 18, 2023

The Fletcher Technical Community College Golf Classic is back! Presented by the Fletcher Foundation, this year’s event promises a day of golf, fun, and community spirit. Mark your calendar for Monday, November 13, 2023, when the golf classic will kick off with a noon shotgun start.


Grab your golf buddies and form a four-person team for a chance to compete and show off your skills, or play as an individual. The Fletcher Technical Community College Golf Classic is not only an opportunity to enjoy a day on the golf course but also a chance to support a great cause. Options to participate are as follows:

  • $700- This package includes games and mulligans
  • $600- This option does not include games and mulligans
  • $150- Individual participant

The registration deadline is Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Click here to register.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

"Body by Thomas" owner Thomas Nguyen

September 18, 2023

Body by Thomas restaurant owner to lead free Health & Wellness Series at TPPL

Read more