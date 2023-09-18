Fletcher Foundation’s Golf Classic Returns: Swing into Action!

The Fletcher Technical Community College Golf Classic is back! Presented by the Fletcher Foundation, this year’s event promises a day of golf, fun, and community spirit. Mark your calendar for Monday, November 13, 2023, when the golf classic will kick off with a noon shotgun start.

Grab your golf buddies and form a four-person team for a chance to compete and show off your skills, or play as an individual. The Fletcher Technical Community College Golf Classic is not only an opportunity to enjoy a day on the golf course but also a chance to support a great cause. Options to participate are as follows:

$700- This package includes games and mulligans

$600- This option does not include games and mulligans

$150- Individual participant

The registration deadline is Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Click here to register.