Fletcher partners with Vitalant to host Community Blood Drive

Fletcher Technical Community College invites you to roll up your sleeves to help save lives at its Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, September 28.

Fletcher is partnering with nonprofit organization Vitalant to host the blood drive, in an effort to alleviate the national blood supply shortage for all blood types. A Vitalant Bloodmobile will be available on the campus of Fletcher Technical Community College, located at 1407 Hwy 311 in

Schriever, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

IDs are required to make a donation. Donors can schedule an appointment online here.