Fletcher Technical Community College to host Craft Show and Open House

Fletcher Technical Community College will host a Craft Show and Open House this Saturday, March 25, 2023 on their main campus in Schriever. The Craft Show will run from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and the Open House will run from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

The Craft Show will feature a variety of different local vendors selling crafts for participants to enjoy. The Open House will feature drone demonstrations, mobile lab tours, line worker demonstrations, nursing and allied health demonstrations, CDL/CVO truck viewing/Q&A, and departmental demonstrations throughout campus. The Open House will also include information for perspective students on various programs offered, the enrollment process, and a tour of the campus.

Fletcher Technical Community College’s Craft Show and Open House are both free and open to the public, however, those interested in participating in the Open House must RSVP online here while space remains available. If you are interested in registering for a vendor booth at the Craft Show, please complete the registration form here. For more information about the event, please call (985) 448-7900 or visit the Fletcher Technical Community College campus at 1407 Highway 311, Schriever, LA.