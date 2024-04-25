Fletcher Technical Community College to Host Fourth Annual Derby Party

(Schriever, LA) – The Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation is thrilled to announce the return of its much-anticipated annual Derby Party, set to take place on Saturday, May 4, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festivities will be held at the Fletcher main campus, located at 1407 Highway 311, Schriever, Louisiana.

This year’s Derby Party promises an engaging lineup of activities, including live performances by local favorites Seth & Gina, an exhilarating Kentucky Derby viewing experience, and both silent and live auctions. Guests will enjoy a bourbon tasting session, an open bar, and a festive hat contest as well as a sock contest alongside delicious food and drinks. Attendees are encouraged to don their finest Derby wear, featuring hats and bowties, to embrace the spirit of the occasion.

“We invite our community to join us for an enjoyable evening at our Derby Party, in support of student scholarships. It’s a perfect opportunity to experience the thrill of the Kentucky Derby, connect with both new and familiar faces, and contribute to a brighter future for our students” remarked Monique Crochet, Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement and Community Engagement at Fletcher. “We are immensely grateful for the ongoing support from our community; it is instrumental in helping us fund scholarships that empower students to achieve their educational and career aspirations.”

Open to the public, tickets for the event are available at www.fletcher.edu/derby at $65 per person or $100 per couple. All proceeds will directly support the educational mission of Fletcher Technical Community College to provide high-quality, affordable education to students across the region. Sponsorships for this event are still available.

Additionally, the event will culminate with the drawing of a raffle for a Kubota zero-turn mower, kindly donated by Range. Raffle tickets are priced at $20 each and can be acquired at the event or via the Foundation’s website.

For ticket purchases or more details about the Derby Party fundraiser, please visit www.fletcher.edu/derby or contact Lucy Shicksnider at (985) 448-7908 or via email at lucy.shicksnider@fletcher.edu.

Fletcher Technical Community College is a comprehensive community college with three locations in Schriever, Houma, and Thibodaux, Louisiana. With a focus on workforce development and transfer pathways, Fletcher offers a variety of academic and technical programs to meet the needs of students and the community. For more information, visit www.fletcher.edu. For more information about the Fletcher Foundation, visit https://www.fletcher.edu/about-us/fletcher- foundation.