Fletcher Technical Community College to Host Fourth Annual Derby Party

The Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation is excited to host its fourth annual Derby Party fundraiser. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2023 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the main Fletcher campus located at 1407 Highway 311, Schriever, Louisiana.

The Derby Party fundraiser is an initiative that aims to raise money for student scholarships. The event will feature live music by Seth & Gina, Kentucky Derby viewing, a silent auction, a live auction, bourbon tasting, an open bar, and a hat contest, as well as food and drinks. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Derby attire, including hats and bowties.

“I hope our community will join us at the Derby Party for fun that supports an important cause – student scholarships ,” says Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College. “It is a great opportunity to get into the spirit of the Kentucky Derby – the races, the hats, and spending time with old and new friends! We are thankful for our supporters and could not do this without them. Through this annual event we are able to provide students in our community with the funding they need to pursue their dreams and to set a course toward a new career. There is nothing better than a wonderful event that results in a wonderful outcome for students.”

The event will be open to the public, and tickets can be purchased online at www.fletcher.edu/derby for $65 per person or $100 per couple. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Fletcher Technical Community College’s mission of providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to students in the region. At this event, we will also be concluding a raffle for a Kubota zero-turn mower, donated by Range. The tickets for the raffle are $20 per entry and can be purchased at the event or through our Foundation’s website.

For more information about the Derby Party fundraiser or to purchase tickets, please visit www.fletcher.edu/derby or contact Lucy Shicksnider at (985) 448-7908 or lucy.shicksnider@fletcher.edu.

Fletcher Technical Community College is a comprehensive community college with three locations in Schriever, Houma, and Thibodaux, Louisiana. With a focus on workforce development and transfer pathways, Fletcher offers a variety of academic and technical programs to meet the needs of students and the community. For more information, visit www.fletcher.edu .

For more information about the Fletcher Foundation, visit https://www.fletcher.edu/about-us/fletcher-foundation.