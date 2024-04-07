 Fletcher Technical Community College to Host Spring Open House

Fletcher Technical Community College is pleased to announce its upcoming Open House event, scheduled to take place at the main campus located at 1407 Hwy 311 in Schriever, Louisiana. The event is set for Tuesday, April 9th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Open House aims to provide prospective students and community members with an opportunity to explore the diverse educational offerings available at Fletcher Technical Community College. Attendees will have the chance to engage in program demonstrations, receive assistance with financial aid applications, participate in campus tours, and more.

Highlights of the Open House event include:

Program Demonstrations: Experience hands-on demonstrations showcasing the various programs offered at Fletcher Technical Community College.

Financial Aid Assistance: Learn about the financial aid options available to support your education and receive personalized assistance with the application process.

Campus Tours: Explore our state-of-the-art facilities, learning spaces, and campus amenities guided by knowledgeable faculty and staff.

Information Sessions: Gain valuable insights into the academic programs, admission requirements, and career pathways offered at Fletcher Technical Community College.

The Open House event is open to all individuals interested in learning more about the educational opportunities available at Fletcher Technical Community College. Registration is encouraged but not required.

For more information about the Fletcher Open House event or to register, please visit www.fletcher.edu or contact our enrollment team at 985-448-7900 or enrollment@fletcher.edu.