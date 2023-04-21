Fletcher Technical Community College to host Veterans Resource Fair

Fletcher Technical Community College is excited to announce their second annual Veterans Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at their main campus in Schriever.

“Our Veterans Center at the college is meant to support veteran students and their families, but for an event like this, we like to open it up to the whole community,” said Crystal Gienger, Veterans Resource Center Supervisor at Fletcher Technical Community College. “There are so many resources out there for veterans, but a lot of times they are hard to access– so we want veterans in our community to see there are organizations that are out there specifically to help them.” There will be 31 vendors in attendance at the fair, all whose main purpose is to assist veterans with a variety of different needs. Some of these vendors present will include the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, South Louisiana Veteran Outreach, NextOps, the VFW, the American Legion, Small Business Administration, After the Mission, and more.

For more information about this free event, please visit Fletcher Technical Community College’s Facebook, website, or email vetcenter@fletcher.edu/ call (985) 448-7909.