Fletcher Technical Community College to offer Classroom Effectiveness Professional Development

Beginning on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Fletcher Technical Community College will be hosting a non-credit professional development session, “Improve Your Classroom Effectiveness.”

These sessions will cover various topics designed to improve teachers’ classroom effectiveness. Each session will be taught by a licensed facilitator, and are geared towards anyone teaching in any setting from birth on up.

The sessions will be taught in a hybrid form, on-campus in Schriever and via Zoom. Each will run from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interested participants may register online for $35 per session per person here. The sessions are as follows:

Session 1, Thursday, July 20, 2023 Curriculum: What is it? Why is it important to teachers/students? How do I utilize it?

Session 2, Thursday, August 10, 2023 Classroom Management/Routines: How can I teach when there are so many distractions? Wait, what do I do with them now?

Session 3, Thursday, September 14, 2023 Engagement: Wait, why aren’t they paying attention?

Session 4, Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Child Development and Documentation: You want me to write what and for what purpose?

Session 5, Thursday, Novemeber 9, 2023 Small Group and Learning Development: So, not everyone learns everything at the same time?

Session 6, Thursday, December 7, 2023 Observations Today and Everyday: I’m ready! How to incorporate best practices of class in your classrooms to ensure effective operation.



For more information, please visit the Fletcher Technical Community College Facebook.