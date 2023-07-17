Fletcher Technical Community College to offer Classroom Effectiveness Professional Development

Detective James Scales celebrates 20 years of service with TPSO
July 17, 2023
TPSO participates in Active Shooter training at Terrebonne High School
July 17, 2023

Beginning on Thursday, July 20, 2023, Fletcher Technical Community College will be hosting a non-credit professional development session, “Improve Your Classroom Effectiveness.”

These sessions will cover various topics designed to improve teachers’ classroom effectiveness. Each session will be taught by a licensed facilitator, and are geared towards anyone teaching in any setting from birth on up.


The sessions will be taught in a hybrid form, on-campus in Schriever and via Zoom. Each will run from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interested participants may register online for $35 per session per person here. The sessions are as follows:

  • Session 1, Thursday, July 20, 2023
    • Curriculum: What is it? Why is it important to teachers/students? How do I utilize it?
  • Session 2, Thursday, August 10, 2023
    • Classroom Management/Routines: How can I teach when there are so many distractions? Wait, what do I do with them now? 
  • Session 3, Thursday, September 14, 2023
    • Engagement: Wait, why aren’t they paying attention?
  • Session 4, Wednesday, October 18, 2023
    • Child Development and Documentation: You want me to write what and for what purpose?
  • Session 5, Thursday, Novemeber 9, 2023
    • Small Group and Learning Development: So, not everyone learns everything at the same time?
  • Session 6, Thursday, December 7, 2023
    • Observations Today and Everyday: I’m ready! How to incorporate best practices of class in your classrooms to ensure effective operation. 

For more information, please visit the Fletcher Technical Community College Facebook. 

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

July 14, 2023

Presenting the 3rd Annual Downtown Houma Maw Maw Walker!

Read more