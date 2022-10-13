Fletcher to host Social Security and Income Planning Workshop

The Society of Financial Awareness will host a Social Security and Income Planning Workshop at Fletcher Technical Community College on Thursday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to inform the community about social security and how it works. “After this class, you will be able to make informed decisions about social security and understand how the elections you make will affect your monthly benefits,” reads a statement from the Society of Financial Awareness.

Topics of discussion include:

How did new Social Security Laws affect your retirement strategy?

Is “File and Suspend” really gone?

Why waiting to take Social Security may or may not be your best move.

What happens if your spouse is still working?

What if you still are or want to work part-time?

What if you are divorced or widowed?

How to maximize your Social Security benefits.

How you can reduce taxes on Social Security

How to potentially reduce taxation on your Social Security after you start receiving your benefits.

How you can potentially fill the gap between Social Security and your desired Retirement Income.

How to potentially maximize the value of your IRA, 401(k), TSP or Pension Plan.

How to use the Roth Conversion option to create increasing TAX-FREE lifetime income benefits for you and your spouse.

Learn strategies that teach you how to structure RMD’s tax efficiently.

Guests will be provided with a pen and notepad to take notes. The workshop is free and open to the public. Registration can be completed online, here.