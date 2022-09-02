Fletcher to host suicide prevention and support community event

Fletcher Technical Community College is partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to host Stepping Out of the Darkness, a community event created to spread awareness and advocate for suicide prevention and support services.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 19, at Fletcher’s Schriever Campus Atrium. Held in honor of the life of Lilly Trimmer, the event will provide support for survivors of suicide loss, support for those struggling with suicidal ideation, education, and information on suicide prevention, and a shared space for comfort.

In addition to the community event Fletcher will join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for its annual Bayou Region Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday, October 1. Those interested in participating in the walk can register here. For more information, visit the ASFP website.