November 7, 2022
November 7, 2022

Fletcher Technical Community College will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, November 16 at it’s Schriever campus, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Companies participating in the fair will have the opportunity to meet directly with students and alumni for hiring purposes. Interview rooms will be available, and applicants are asked to come prepared with resumes on hand.

“While the event is geared to our students, and alumni, it is open to the public,” said Janel Ricca, Director of Job Placement at Fletcher Technical Community College. “Moving forward, our goal is host fairs once a semester, to assist our students in securing jobs upon program completion, as well to help local businesses to find qualified employees.”


The following employers have confirmed attendance at next week’s fair:

  • Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Talon Contracting
  • Enterprise Marine Services LLC
  • Pelican Waste & Debris
  • St. Charles Parish Public Schools
  • P3 Global LLC
  • Elite Workforce
  • Helix Resources LLC
  • Volute, Inc.
  • Cornerstone Chemical Company
  • Bollinger Shipyards
  • Crosby Energy Services
  • Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Gov’t
  • Terrebonne General Health System
  • Rouses Enterprise LLC
  • Gaubert Oil
  • Bo-Mac Contractors
  • Edison Chouest Offshore
  • Innovative Surface Prep
  • Haydel Memorial Hospice
  • Houma Police Department
  • US Army
  • Environment Safety & Health Consulting (ES&H)
  • Lebeouf Bros. Towing

The deadline for businesses to register to participate is November 10 at noon. Contact Ricca at 985-448-7906, jobplacement@fletcher.edu to register. Business registration is open to the following fields:

  • Business
  • Accounting
  • Office Systems Technology
  • Care and Development of Young Children
  • Integrated Production Technology
  • Precision Ag
  • Education
  • Criminal Justice
  • Medical
  • Drafting
  • Trades (HVAC, Electrical, Welding, CDL, Marine Diesel, Machine Tools)

 

 

 

Bonnie Rushing
