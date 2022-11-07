Fletcher Technical Community College will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, November 16 at it’s Schriever campus, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Companies participating in the fair will have the opportunity to meet directly with students and alumni for hiring purposes. Interview rooms will be available, and applicants are asked to come prepared with resumes on hand.

“While the event is geared to our students, and alumni, it is open to the public,” said Janel Ricca, Director of Job Placement at Fletcher Technical Community College. “Moving forward, our goal is host fairs once a semester, to assist our students in securing jobs upon program completion, as well to help local businesses to find qualified employees.”

The following employers have confirmed attendance at next week’s fair:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Talon Contracting

Enterprise Marine Services LLC

Pelican Waste & Debris

St. Charles Parish Public Schools

P3 Global LLC

Elite Workforce

Helix Resources LLC

Volute, Inc.

Cornerstone Chemical Company

Bollinger Shipyards

Crosby Energy Services

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Gov’t

Terrebonne General Health System

Rouses Enterprise LLC

Gaubert Oil

Bo-Mac Contractors

Edison Chouest Offshore

Innovative Surface Prep

Haydel Memorial Hospice

Houma Police Department

US Army

Environment Safety & Health Consulting (ES&H)

Lebeouf Bros. Towing

The deadline for businesses to register to participate is November 10 at noon. Contact Ricca at 985-448-7906, jobplacement@fletcher.edu to register. Business registration is open to the following fields: