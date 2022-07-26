Fletcher’s Pedro Tournament to benefit foundation for scholarships and Rotary Club

Fletcher Technical Community College announced the first annual Fletcher Rotary Club Pedro Tournament will be held on Friday, July 29th at 5:30 p.m. The tournament will consist of four-player games for cash prizes. Entry fees for the tournament are as follows:

$20 in advance per team- $30 at the door

$10 per person- $15 at the door

$5 for Fletcher students and staff – $5 at the door

Sponsorship opportunities are available at three levels: Ace $250, King $100, and Queen $50. Food will be sold at the tournament, guests are welcome to bring their own beverages.

The tournament will be held at Fletcher’s Main Campus Atrium, located at 1407 Hwy 311, in Schriever. Registration for the Pedro Tournament can be completed online here. Entry fees can be paid in advance or at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Fletcher Foundation for scholarships and Fletcher’s Rotary Club.