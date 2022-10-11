FMTC Safety to host GWO Basic Safety Course in Houma

FMTC Safety will host a Global Wind Organization Basic Safety Course on Monday, October 17. The GWO Basic Safety Course is geared towards those who work in the offshore wind industry, and will discuss the risks and dangers of working in the field.

FMTC shared the importance of knowing what to do in an emergency situation and how participants will benefit from the course. “During the GWO Basic Safety Training course, the delegate learns not just to recognize the dangers and what to do in an emergency situation, but also develops the skills to provide first aid, to save themselves and to fight fires. Especially on an offshore wind turbine where there are no nearby emergency services. Therefore, it is very important that people know how to get themselves and others to safety when an emergency arises. The employee will be well prepared by practicing this emergency situation in an setting as realistic as possible,” reads a statement from FMTC Safety.

FMTC is the flexible safety training provider for certified Maritime training (STCW), Offshore training (OPITO & NOGEPA), Wind training (GWO) and Industry training (OSHA). The course will be held at the Houma FMTC facility, located at 103 Simmons Drive, in Houma. Those interested in attending can register by sending the FMTC an online inquiry, here.