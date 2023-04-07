Folklife Culture Center is bringing back Cajun Dance Lessons!

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Folklife Cultural Center is happy to announce the return of their Cajun Dance Lessons for the month of April!

“We had an overwhelming amount of attendance at our last class sessions in January,” said Cultural Resource Director Anne Picou. “After the last couple years, people are looking to get out into the community and connect again. We are excited to offer that opportunity with our Cajun dance lessons!” These lessons will be taught by dance instructor Dickie Jackson, and will include instruction on traditional Cajun dances such as the Cajun Waltz and the Cajun Jag. All ages and skill levels are welcome and encouraged to attend!

Cajun Dance Lessons will take place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on April 14, April 21, and April 28, 2023 at the Folklife Culture Center at 317 Goode Street in Houma. Due to the large expected attendance, April’s classes will be limited to 20 couples– book your spot quickly! Participants can register for any class by calling (985) 873-6408.