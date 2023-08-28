Foundation for Terrebonne General’s 11th Annual The Rooftop presented by Hancock Whitney

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System (“Foundation”) is hosting its 11th annual The Rooftop fundraiser presented by Hancock Whitney, on Thursday, October 5, at 6:00 p.m. atop the Terrebonne General Parking Garage.

Enjoy delicious food and spirits from local restaurants while experiencing a unique view of downtown Houma during sunset. Try your luck at playing fun games featuring the ever-popular “Pumpkin Throw Down,” “What’s in Your Bag,” and “The Fortune Tree” while listening to great music by this year’s band, No Posers.

All proceeds from this event support the mission of the Foundation, which is to improve the health and well-being of the people in South Louisiana. The Foundation helps fund many initiatives in our community, such as:

The Mobile CARE clinic provides wellness education and free health screenings to the public.

Newborn babies and families at Terrebonne General.

Terrebonne Parish schools, students, student-athletes, and coaches.

Supports patients in need, social services, and community outreach programs for Terrebonne General.

Tickets are just $50 and can be purchased online. Sponsorships are available by calling 985-873-4603, or by emailing foundation@tghealthsystem.com.