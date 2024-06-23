Free activities coming this week to your local Terrebonne/Lafourche library

There is no shortage of fun, free ways for your kids to spend their summer break! Here are the Summer Experience events coming to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Public Libraries this week.

The Lafourche Parish Public Library is proud to present Animal Tales: Zoofari Earth this week. Take your animla lover on a trip around the globe with six exotic animals from six different continents! Enjoy an up-close, personal encounter with an animal at the end of this Animal Tales show.

Animal Tales Southeast is a live animal education company that provides safe and entertaining programs for all ages based in Pensacola, FL. They are an insured, USDA and Fish and Wildlife Licensed business. Animal Tales will be educating, entertaining, and inspiring on these dates next week:

SOUTH – Monday, June 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Cut Off Youth Center – 205 W 79th St, Cut Off, LA

CENTRAL – Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Lockport American Legion – 921 Veterans St, Lockport, LA

NORTH – Monday, June 24, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Warren J. Harang Auditorium – 310 N. Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA



The Terrebonne Parish Public Library is excited to present Juggling Extraordinaire Wink Danenberg this week. Standing at 6 foot 4, Wink Danenberg’s comedy, juggling, unicycling and audience participation keep audiences enthralled– Experience high energy and raw antics for a perfect blend of captivation and amazement!

Based in Baton Rouge, Wink has been entertaining children of all ages for over 20 years with his juggling and comedy. Wink will entertain kids while helping them create their own set of juggling balls and teaching them to juggle. He will be at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in the Large Meeting Room at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, June 26 in the Main Library’s Large Meeting Room.