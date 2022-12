The Royal Court of the Krewe of Hercules is hosting a FREE Christmas Lunch for all elderly and low-income citizens of Terrebonne Parish.

The lunch will be held on December 18, 2022, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The event will be held from 9am – 2pm, with music by Cajun Sunrise.

Transportation will be provided for Terrebonne Council on Aging Senior Center participants. Please sign up for transportation with your Senior Center/Lunch Site Manager by Wednesday, Dec. 14.