FREE Community Resource and Health Fair coming to Terrebonne Parish this April

The Terrebonne General Health System, Terrebonne Parish Library, and Louisiana Department of Health invite local families to come out for a FREE Community Resource and Health Fair.

The Community Resource and Health Fair will take place on Friday, April 12, 2024 from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at the East Branch Library.

The Terrebonne General Health System Mobile CARE Clinic will be on site providing free health screenings with no appointment needed. The Community Health Fair will also include:

Family assistance resources

Veterans resource and information

Head Start Registration

Youth program information

Bayou Health Plan resources

Parish Health Unit services

And much more!

For more information or if you have questions, please call (985) 857-3601 or email stacey.martin@la.gov.