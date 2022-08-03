Free online Baby Bootcamp 101

A free Baby Bootcamp 101 webinar will take place tonight, August 3, at 7 p.m. hosted by Bump Club and Beyond. Experts will cover a plethora of topics, including diapering, swaddling, bathing, and much more during the online event. The webinar is geared towards parents, parents-to-be and caregivers.



The one hour webinar will feature information on top brands including Huggies, Thinkbaby, Ergobaby, BabyBjron, Babyganics, and Goodnest. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to win items from BCB’s must-have registry list.

Established in 2010, BCB has hosted events in over 30 cities across the country and partners with some of the nation’s top brands. The webinar is free and open to the public. Registration in advance is required and can be completed online.

