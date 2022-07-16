Free Self Defense and Awareness Clinic at Sage Nutrition

Louisiana Residents Sentenced on Felony Charges for Selling Harvested Wild Ducks
July 15, 2022
Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Club hosts Pop Up Open Gym
July 15, 2022

If you are  looking to improve your self-defense skills, Sage Nutrition invites you to attend a free self-defense and awareness clinic on Saturday, July 16. Sage Nutrition, a local health beverage store will host the free clinic from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. featuring International Martial Artists and Self Defense Specialist Sensei Darryn Melrine.



Melrine is an experienced and dynamic martial artist, earning a 5th degree black belt in Minami Ryu Jujitsu. Sensei Melrine is based in Mandeville, LA, and travels to surrounding cities to teach martial arts classes centered around self-defense, women’s self-defense, and anti-bullying clinics.

The clinic is open to the public and will be held at Sage Nutrition, located 605 Barrow Street, Houma. For more information on the event, contact Sage Nutrition at 985-217-8990.

Yasmeen Singleton
Yasmeen Singleton

Related posts

July 15, 2022

Thibodaux Regional RISE Volleyball Club hosts Pop Up Open Gym

Read more