Free Self Defense and Awareness Clinic at Sage Nutrition

If you are looking to improve your self-defense skills, Sage Nutrition invites you to attend a free self-defense and awareness clinic on Saturday, July 16. Sage Nutrition, a local health beverage store will host the free clinic from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. featuring International Martial Artists and Self Defense Specialist Sensei Darryn Melrine.

Melrine is an experienced and dynamic martial artist, earning a 5th degree black belt in Minami Ryu Jujitsu. Sensei Melrine is based in Mandeville, LA, and travels to surrounding cities to teach martial arts classes centered around self-defense, women’s self-defense, and anti-bullying clinics.

The clinic is open to the public and will be held at Sage Nutrition, located 605 Barrow Street, Houma. For more information on the event, contact Sage Nutrition at 985-217-8990.