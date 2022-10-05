French Food Festival returns after two year hiatus

If you enjoy Cajun cuisine and live entertainment, you’re in for a treat at the French Food Festival. Hosted by the Bayou Civic Club, the festival will be held Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30, 2022 featuring live music, dancing and the best Cajun food around.

This year’s festival will host a new lineup, featuring a troll character dinner and movie, hottest things to hit French Food Fest bonfire, an art show, Cajun market, and petting zoo. Guests will also enjoy various contests, including a fun walk/race, an art contest, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, and over 40 food booths to choose from. The festival will also feature folklore demonstrations that showcase Cajun culture and lifestyle.

Music lineup:

Friday : Gordon Bradberry Band – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Reaux Shambo – 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Orange – 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

: Saturday : Don Rich – 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition – 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Powerhouse – 6:30 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Shorts in December – 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

: Sunday : Waylon Thibodeaux – 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Kerry Thibodaux – 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The event marks the return of the festival for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, and Hurricane Ida damages. The French Food Festival is free and open to the public.