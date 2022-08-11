Friday, August 12 St. Vincent 500 Benefits St. Vincent Pharmacy

Get out and get active this weekend for the St. Vincent 500!

This Friday, August 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., join an outdoor burger cookout with games and live music at the front of Settlement at Live Oak subdivision directly off of 308 in Thibodaux. You can taste the delicious burgers for just $10 which can be purchased before the event by contacting David Dawson or Father Patrick Riviere on Facebook, or plates are available for purchase at the event.

As part of the event, they will host a fun F3 fitness competition for all men on Saturday, August 13, beginning at 7:00 p.m. There is no fee, however, there is a freewill donation that is encouraged for participation. Sponsorships are also still available for local businesses.

All proceeds from St. Vincent 500 will support St. Vincent de Paul Tri-Parish Community Pharmacy. The pharmacy has been serving the area for over 20 years by providing medication to those who cannot afford it. For more information about the pharmacy, visit http://svdphouma.com/special-works/pharmacy/.